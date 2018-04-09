PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year at the end of the ski season, hundreds gather at the bottom of the main run to watch brave skiiers and snowboarders launch themselves into a pool of water, with the goal being to skim all the way across the surface.

Spring Splash marks the closing of the hill for the season, and this year couldn’t have been more perfect with fresh snow all day on Saturday, and some sunshine on Sunday. There was live music all weekend, including the popular BC/DC, beer gardens, kids activities, the Dummy Downhill, and much more.