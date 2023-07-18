Get your fruit tree on the list with Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook if you need help with picking. Wildsight file

Picking fruit trees a great way to reduce wildlife conflict

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook has programs to help with fruit picking

By CAROLYN GRANT

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is gearing up for apple — and other fruit like plums and pears — picking season.

Wildsight keeps a list of residents who have fruit trees on their property and need some help with picking. Just sign up at https://wildsight.ca/branches/kimcran/our-programs/apple/register-trees/ and get your yard on the list if you need help picking.

You can also contact Christel Hagn, Apple Capture Coordinator at kimcranapples@wildsight.ca and let her know if your tree should be on the list or not.

Picking fruit is a very important component in reducing animal attractants, and thus, reducing conflict with wildlife in the community.

There will be a number of events coming up as fruit ripens, including picking sessions and making your own cider.

Or you can take advantage of the Wildsight Tool share program and borrow equipment to pick, juice, sauce and dry your harvest. There are also pruning tools available to borrow.


