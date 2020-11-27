Picture sales raise over $4000 for Kimberley Food Bank

Recently, Go Cranbrook/Go Kimberley raised $4321 and donated it to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. The money was raised by selling prints of a photo taken by Jeff Pew of the marquee sign at the Kimberley Civic Centre at the beginning of the pandemic last spring.
