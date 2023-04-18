Planning well underway for this year’s JulyFest

Last year, Kimberley’s JulyFest returned after taking a break during the pandemic years. It was an event that was obviously missed, as evidenced by the number of people in town for the weekend.

Planning is well underway for this year, and it will be very special because it is JulyFest’s 50th anniversary.

Much of the action will be centred at Centennial Park, where there will be not one but two stages to present live music.

Becky Warkentin from the Kimberly Chamber says they have booked Vancouver-based band the Harpoonist as the headline band for Saturday, and a number of Kootenay bands to entertain the whole weekend.

“The music will be great,” she said. “We will be having a full market, and a kid zone put on by Canadian Tire and Jump Start! We are making it more family friendly to get the whole community involved.”

There will be plenty of fun activities including a hot sauce eating contest. Warkentin says they will try to hold a few events in the Platzl as well to get everyone involved.

Currently, the Chamber is hold a logo contest to develop at JulyFest logo. That contest closed April 30 and the winner will be voted on.

There’s a lot more to announce in the coming days, but Warkentin says the chamber is super excited about this year.

JulyFest is scheduled for July 14 to 16, 2023. See you there.

