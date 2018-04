Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames recently presented a Quilt of Valour to veteran Harry Ruppel. “It was a real Honour to present Navy Veteran Harry Ruppel with a Quilt of Valour,” she said. “Thank you for your many years of Service to the country of Canada. And a big “Thank you” to Mary Frick from Sew Creative, Kimberley for donating the beautiful quilt.” Above, Cindy Postnikoff and Harry Ruppel.