Pretend ride into Sullivan Mine in Kimberley very popular

For the past five weekends Kimberley Underground Mining Railway had full trains of local families enjoying the 10 a.m. Scenic ‘Kids’ Tour. Thanks to local sponsors, aged 16 and under rode free for the past five weekends. The 10 a.m. train now stops at the Powerhouse Station where kids can again blow the train horn and families can get their picture taken pretending to ride into the Sullivan Mine in two recently restored Man Cars. This 1-hour tour now includes a quick visit to the recently restored Powerhouse where history comes alive with the startup of the 120-year-old Rand Compressor. We can now operate at full capacity, and we look forward to very good tourist season – over 1,500 people have already ridden the train. Our 2-hour Mining Tours have had quite good ridership this early in the season including visitors from the US and other countries such as Germany, South America, Australia and Denmark. Starting June 30th, we will be operating Thursday through Monday till Labour Day Weekend.

