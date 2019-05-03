Program takes Kimberley students to McGinty Lake

The Meadowbrook Community Association and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook will once again be partnering this year to get students out of the classroom and into nature at McGinty Lake.

Students will be able to see first hand as spring comes to the McGinty Lake wetland, just outside of Kimberley. This will be the second full year of the updated program, now linked to the BC curriculum. Many students will have taken part last year, so they will be able to get a look at seasonal changes.

– which makes for a fantastic opportunity to study seasonal changes. This spring, students are set to learn about McGinty’s web of life and explore the water cycle.

“This experiential, place-based learning offers students an opportunity for deep, long lasting learning—proven to instill a deep nature connection and long-term environmental stewardship in students. The McGinty Lake Education Program has been very successful so far; in 2018, 377 students in grades 1 – 6 experienced this great program, and we want to keep sharing these exciting adventures with many more students.

“The loons are active, the mayflies will soon hatch, and migrating swans have been spotted. I wonder what the kids will discover next?” says Kim Urbaniak.

Wildsight and the Meadowbrook Community Association thank Columbia Basin Trust, the City of Kimberley and RDEK Area E for their support for the program.