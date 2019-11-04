Pumpkin smash a smashing success

It was a SMASHING success!

$300 and a full shopping cart worth of food was collected for the Kimberley Food Bank at the first annual Pumpkin Smash, held this past Friday, November 1st.

The inspiration behind this community event was to deal with Hallowe’en pumpkin waste, support the food bank and have a lot of fun doing it.

All Power Contruction brought out two bucket trucks which dropped jack o’lanterns from over 60ft high into Yaciw Enterprises’ spikes of destruction.

Summit Church provided a dozen bats and the personal smash zone!

A sight to be seen and experienced for sure!

Event organizers would like to thank everyone who came out to the event to support the local food bank.

There was a constant flow of pumpkins dropping for the sky and being beaten to an orange pulp!

Thanks to all the sponsors.

Can’t wait to see more people and more pumpkins on November 1, 2020!

All smashed pumpkins were cleaned up, removed and composted.