Pumpkin smash a smashing success

It was a SMASHING success!

$300 and a full shopping cart worth of food was collected for the Kimberley Food Bank at the first annual Pumpkin Smash, held this past Friday, November 1st.

The inspiration behind this community event was to deal with Hallowe’en pumpkin waste, support the food bank and have a lot of fun doing it.

All Power Contruction brought out two bucket trucks which dropped jack o’lanterns from over 60ft high into Yaciw Enterprises’ spikes of destruction.

Summit Church provided a dozen bats and the personal smash zone!

A sight to be seen and experienced for sure!

Event organizers would like to thank everyone who came out to the event to support the local food bank.

There was a constant flow of pumpkins dropping for the sky and being beaten to an orange pulp!

Thanks to all the sponsors.

Can’t wait to see more people and more pumpkins on November 1, 2020!

All smashed pumpkins were cleaned up, removed and composted.

 

Previous story
Coats for Kids in Kimberley

Just Posted

Pumpkin smash a smashing success

It was a SMASHING success! $300 and a full shopping cart worth… Continue reading

Nitros split weekend games on the road

The Kimberley Dynamiters split their weekend games, both of them on the… Continue reading

Open houses planned to bring public into Koocanusa recreation discussion

Open houses will be held this month in Baynes Lake, Jaffray, Grasmere… Continue reading

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop looking for volunteers

The Kimberley thrift shop is overflowing with donations

Coats for Kids in Kimberley

Coats for Kids is an annual drive to bring coats to kids… Continue reading

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Is Abbotsford still B.C.’s Bible Belt?

Statistics suggest less than half of city’s residents call themselves Christians

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Most Read