Purcell Preschool + Daycare in Kimberley achieves Buy Social Canada certification

Purcell Collegiate Inc. in Kimberley is pleased to announce a special certification for its subsidiary,Purcell Preschool + Daycare. The school has achieved the status of Buy Social Canada Certified Social Enterprise.

The certification recognizes Purcell Preschool + Daycare as a social-purpose business, and creates structures and oversight to ensure that it continues to operate in a manner that benefits children, their families, staff and the broader community it services.

So what does it mean?

Fully 100 per cent of would-be profits are reinvested into operations in support of higher staff wages, lower fees for parents, and the best-available learning resources and amenities for the children. Additionally, if Purcell Preschool + Daycare to ever dissolve, all its assets would be disseminated to or liquated for the benefit of local non-profits, not shareholders.

The school is also committed to addressing the lack of childcare spaces with an expansion to create 16 newPre-K spaces at its Meadowbrook campus by this fall. More spaces at the infant-toddler level will be coming in 2023 if capital funding can be secured.

To learn more about Purcell Preschool + Daycare including its recently-awarded social enterprise status and its pioneering model for funding and delivering early-learning programs, please visit www.purcellpreschool.ca or email info@purcellpreschool.ca. To learn more about Buy Social Canada, please visit www.buysocialcanada.com.

