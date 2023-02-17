Leah with her Dad Brian and son Liam. Photo contributed

Quilt of Valour presentation in Kimberley

This is what Quilts of Valour is all about, says Cindy Posnikoff of Military Ames and the Kootenay Quilts of Valour rep.

“It was such a privilege to present a Quilt of Valour to Ret’d Major Leah Wilson. Leah served with the Royal Canadian Air Force. She got out of the Reg Force in 2011 but continues to serve as a liaison between the Military and disaster response. She also volunteers with the Kimberley Search and Rescue. We are fortunate and proud to have her in our community. Thank you Leah for the 30 years you have and continue to, serve.”

