Cindy Postnikoff presents a Quilt of Valour to Ret'd Cpl Dylan Walsh. Submitted file

Quilt of Valour presentation in Kimberley

Quilts of Valour is such a wonderful way to recognize our injured military, says Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames.

“Although it is always a huge honour for me to present quilts to our veterans and still serving, Monday was close to home for me again as I presented a Quilt of Valour to my nephew, Ret’d Cpl Dylan Walsh. He served with t he Infantry with 1 PPCLI. Dylan like so many before him believed there are good fights to fight and signed up to serve us all. Like so many before him he will always have one boot in the military. It is a privilege to show him respect and gratitude for his sacrifices. I cannot say “thank you” loud enough to all the people who donate these beautiful quilts. This quilt was made by Vicky Kruger from Radium Hotsprings.”

