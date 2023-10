“It was such a pleasure to honour Ret’d Able Seaman Curry Purdy with a Quilt of Valour,: said Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames. “Curry joined the Royal Canadian Navy at the tender age of just 17 years old. We thank you for your Service Curry and hope you feel the hugs that were lovingly stitched into your quilt.

The beautiful quilt was made by Julie Laird from Jaffray, BC.