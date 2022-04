Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames and Quilts of Valour has presented another quilt to a more than deserving recipient.

“It was an absolute pleasure to present Doreen Zurosky her Quilt of Valour on April 9,2022 at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park. Doreen was in Communications with the Canadian Armed Forces and was Honourably Discharged in 1988. The beautiful quilt was made by Mary Frick and Debbie Donnon from Sew Creative in Kimberley.”

Thank you for your service, Doreen.