Ret'd Sapper Curtis Bond wrapped in his Quilt of Valour.

It was a real pleasure wrapping a Quilt of Valour around Ret’d Sapper Curtis Bond. Curtis served with the Canadian Armed Forces Combat Engineers.

After being medically released he used his military training in the Ukraine.

He continues to do humanitarian work. We are so proud of you Curtis and “thank you for your Service, then and now.”

The beautiful quilt was made by Wendy Litz from Cranbrook.