Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames is pleased to have presented another Quilt of Valour.

“It was a real pleasure to acknowledge Sgt. Kyle Griffin (Rtd.), of Kimberley, who Served 19 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. We thank you for your Service and Sacrifice.

“A special “Thank you” goes out to Flora McLean of Kimberley for the wonderful quilt. We simply could not do what we do without the quilters who put so much time and passion into these quilts.”