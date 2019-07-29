Quilts of Valour presented to Kimberley veterans

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames recently handed out two quilts of valour to both Rtd. Gunner Law, who served during WWII, and Rtd. Cpl. Holmberg, who was in the RCAF during the Cold War.

Holmberg was presented his quilt alongside friends and family in celebration of his 90th Birthday.

Quilts of Valour provides quilts to veterans and active duty Canadian service men and women. The quilts are meant to be a thank you, a ‘hug’ from the people of Canada.

Postnikoff has presented many quilts to veterans in the Kimberley/Cranbrook area and throughout the East Kootenay, and she says she never fails to be moved by how much the gifts mean to those who receive them.

 

