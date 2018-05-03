Quilts of Valour presented

Local quilters donate quilts for local veterans

Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames and local representative of the Quilts of Valour, presented two more quilts recently. The recipients this time were Bill Millard, an RCAF veteran from Cranbrook and John Winkelman, a WWII RTD AB Seaman from Kimberley.

“It was an honour to present a quilt to him,” Postnikoff said. “He really appreciated it and was overwhelmed to be remembered.”

Quilts are presented to veterans as a thank you for their service. They are made by Canadians from all over, including in this area.

Postnikoff recently received new quilts, from the Moyie Lake Quilters Guild, the Northstar Quilters and the Garden View Quilting Club in Kimberley.

“A very special thank you to three groups of quilters, The Moyie Lake Quilters Guild, Northstar Quilters and the Gardenview Quilting Club, who recently donated quilts to Quilts of Valour. Since 2006, Quilts of Valour Canada has given out over 11,000 quilts to veterans right across Canada! It is so honouring for our veterans to receive these quilts and we simply could not do what we do without our quilters,” Postnikoff said.

 

