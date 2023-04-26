Military Ames presents a Quilt of Valour to Warrant Officer Dave Prinn Ret’d at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on April 23. Photo submitted.

Quit of Valour presented to Warrant Officer Dave Prinn Ret’d

Cindy Postnikoff – Military Ames

It was an honour and a privilege to wrap a Quilt of Valour around Warrant Officer Dave Prinn Ret’d at the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park on April 23, 2023. Dave served with the Canadian Armed Forces for 24 years. He looks back on his time in the Airborne and his 600 jumps with pride. We as a nation say, “Thank you for your honourable and faithful Service to us all.”

The beautiful quilt was made by Debbie Donnan from Sew Creative in Kimberley, BC. Thank you Debbie.

