QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

The Pacific Dogwood is the flower of British Columbia. What is British Columbia’s official tree? (Walter Seigmund/Wikicommons)

Monday, Aug. 3 was British Columbia Day, a day to celebrate this amazing province.

In honour of the day and the province, here are a few questions about British Columbia, provincial landmarks, symbols and historical facts.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.