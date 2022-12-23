The winner of chair, presented by Derm Kennedy, was Jill Walgren. Submitted photo

Raffle helps fund Kimberley Nordic Club scholarship

This year’s winner of the adirondack chair (made and donated by Derm Kennedy, past president KNC) is Jill Walgren. Over $600 was raised through donations on behalf of the Youth Scholarship Fund which is distributed annually to deserving youth (not limited to racers) who demonstrate a major commitment and contribution to our club and the sport of cross-country skiing.

CWL donates to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank

Sacred Heart Catholic Women’s League are delighted to donate $880 to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. We passed a “hat” at our recent Christmas Dinner and collected $440 to which the CWL council matched the amount to arrive at our total donation! We send a huge thank you to the Kimberley Community for supporting our Sacred Heart Christmas Tea and Bake Sale on Dec 3rd. It is through these fundraisers that the CWL are able to give back to the Community. Merry Christmas! . Photo submitted
CWL donates to Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank