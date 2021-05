Kimberley’s rainbow crosswalks are getting painted on the intersection by the Platzl as of Wednesday morning.

Kimberley City Council received a letter from resident Caitlyn Birdsell, who said she’s lived here for over a year and found the community to be supportive and accepting and that a rainbow crosswalk would help to emphasize that.

READ MORE: Kimberley Council approves request from resident for rainbow crosswalk