RDEK names electoral area volunteers of the year

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has named their 2018 Electoral Area Volunteers of the Year.

“Today, more than ever, volunteers are the heart of our communities,” says RDEK Vice Chair Wendy Booth. “The Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year Awards is a long-standing program here at the RDEK and it is an honour to be able to formally celebrate six individuals this year.”

The volunteers of the year are:

Area A: Jeri Mitchell

Jeri Mitchell is very community minded and helps run and organize a Christmas cheer group to gather help for people and do general acts of kindness for those in the community. In addition, she volunteers at various events selling 50/50 tickets to raise money for clubs in the community. Jeri volunteers at the Lions Demo Derby annually to help with sales/security/grounds monitoring and is always willing to help others when needed and get others onboard to assist.

Area B Norma Sommerville

Norma Sommerville has been an integral member of Baynes Lake Parks & Recreation Society serving as their President for a number of years. She has been the driving force behind the many improvements that have been made to the Glen Sandberg Memorial Park in Baynes Lake, twice a week Sommerville organizes, bakes for and takes care of a coffee group at the Baynes Lake Hall. In addition to her ongoing volunteerism, Norma has organized the Halloween Party, children’s move nights, and the annual community Easter Egg Hunt and Party.

Area C Mike Matejka

Mike Matejka is an active member of JCI Kootenay, and in September 2017 was named the 2018 JCI National President. He has been a member of JCI since 2010, and has been numerous community events including the Balls of Steele Tournament, JCI regional convention, building of Moir Park, the Santa Claus parade and more. Through his volunteerism and passionate leadership style, he has also influenced and mentored numerous other young leaders, igniting their passion for community service

Area E Pat Walkley

Pat Walkey has contributed to the Wasa community for over 40 years. When her family was young she was active in assisting with school and extra-curricular activities such as coaching baseball. For the past five years, she has been on the Recreation Society executive and previously served many years as the recording secretary. She is currently the Historical Society treasurer and helps look after the Memorial Garden. She helps with community bingos, pancake breakfasts, spaghetti suppers and other fundraisers and is involved with the Wasa Fitness Centre.

Up in the Invermere area, Kayja Becker was named volunteer of the year for Area F and Michael Hutchinson of Edgewater for Area G.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate our Volunteers of the Year, and thank everyone who took the time to nominate an extraordinary volunteer,’ said Booth. “We had so many wonderful nominees this year and it really emphasizes the incredible contribution all volunteers make in the region.”

The RDEK will be formally recognizing the 2018 Volunteers of the Year later this spring in conjunction with its Town Hall Meetings.