RDEK seeks nominations for volunteer of the year

Volunteers are the heart of the RDEK’s rural communities. If you know an outstanding volunteer in one of the rural areas in the region, the RDEK encourages you to nominate them for the 2021 Electoral Area Volunteer of the Year award.

Nomination forms are now available and, as it has in past years, the Regional District will be honouring one outstanding volunteer or couple from each of its six Electoral Areas.

“Recognizing the amazing volunteers of the RDEK is a real honour” explains RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “Volunteers play a vital role in our communities, they make this region a truly amazing place.”

Nominees must be a resident of an Electoral Area and make voluntary contributions to the spirit, culture or people of the community.

“In previous years, our online nomination forms received a very positive response, in light of this there is an online option again this year. For those who don’t have access to a computer, hard copies of the nomination forms are also available,” adds Gay.

Nomination forms can be filled out on engage.rdek.bc.ca and can also be picked up at the Cranbrook and Columbia Valley RDEK offices.

