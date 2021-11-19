RDEK to go ahead with Wasa parcel tax

The tax will support operation and maintenance of facilities like the outdoor rink and community hall

The Wasa outdoor rink will be one of the facilities maintained by the new service tax. Corey Bullock file

The RDEK will be going ahead with a parcel tax to assist with costs associate with running and maintenance of the Wasa Community Hall, outdoor kitchen area, tennis courts, outdoor skating rink, public washroom facility softball fields, Wasa Lions Trail and playground.

The RDEK chose to go ahead with the Alternate Approval Process, rather than a costly referendum, to get voter approval on the new $45 per year tax. That will generate up to $28,800 per year to help the Wasa Recreation Society operate and maintain these community facilities and amenities.

The RDEK has received the preliminary results.

“Through the Alternative Approval Process, we would have had to receive a total of 71 forms in opposition of the proposed service in order for it not to proceed,” says RDEK Corporate Officer Tina Hlushak. “At the end of the submission period, we received a total of 22 forms, and as a result, the RDEK will be moving forward with establishing a Wasa Recreation Contribution Service.”

Those results will be officially reported to the RDEK Board at the December 3 meeting, and the Wasa Recreation Contribution Service Establishment Bylaw will be presented for adoption.

Next up, the RDEK will notify BC Assessment and the Ministry before bringing the Parcel Tax Bylaw to the RDEK Board for three readings in January. At the same time, the RDEK will begin working on the required agreements with the Wasa Recreation Society.

At present, the facilities are funded through efforts of community volunteers of the Wasa & District Lions Club and the Wasa Recreation Society. The two organizations were concerned that maintaining the required level of volunteerism and fundraising is unsustainable. The establishment of a Wasa Recreation Contribution Service will provide a stable funding stream to ensure the continued operation of these community amenities.

