Reach a Reader and Books for Kids day in Kimberley

It’s Reach a Reader Day in Kimberley.

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacv is hosting a Books for Kids fundraiser today as well. The money raised from the Books for Kids campaign gives children and their families access to quality books and literacy programs in Kimberley.

Purchase your coffee at The Alpen, Our Place, Snowdrift Cafe, Koffee Kan Drive Thru Coffee House & Bistro, Paper and Cup, Bean Tree Cafe and they will donate $1 from each cup sold, and give you a free Kimberley Bulletin newspaper. Enter the draw at Kootenay Savings Credit Union for some great prizes, and buy some books at their books sale.