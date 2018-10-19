Recognition for Military Ames

A group of friends from Veterans Canada (Calgary Crew) were in Kimberley on Wednesday for a visit. They presented a certificate of appreciation to Cindy Postnikoff of Military Ames for her commitment to honouring veterans. The group was last seen in Kimberley at the end of May for a special Act of Remembrance Ceremony that was held in the new Veteran Memorial Park. From left to right: George Dunn, Glen Higgs, Darlene Hunter, Beverley Skaalrud, Cindy Postnikoff and Larry Skaalrud. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).