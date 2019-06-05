Remembering Bob MacSporran

BRIAN CROWE

For the Bulletin

There was many a good man who came down the pike in these parts over the years. Most are gone, some remain, but not many.

On April 28 of this year, one of the best left us age 81. He was a Sullivan miner, and he was special.

My father always said they don’t come any better than his friend Bob MacSporran, a prince of a man, one who never complained, even though he had some very serious medical issues, for many years.

In 1965, a very large mining drift was being developed for ventilation on the 4600 level of the Sullivan Mine. The crew of Pete Huppie, Dick Clarricoates, Johnny Barr and Bob MacSporran were top notch. My father was the foreman i charge of the 4600 crew. That project was probably one of bob’s last big mining jobs. He went shifting after that.

I would see Bob and Vanda from time to time, chat and go on my way, thinking what a great man my father always talked about.

Bob was always very active in helping others, in particular Mine Rescue. He went to the Balmer North Mine disaster at Michel, B.C. on April 3, 1967. 15 men died underground that day. On May 2, 1972, Bob was called again, across the border at Kellogg, Idaho in the Sunshine Mine. It was there that 91 men died. Only two miners were finally rescued a week later. Twelve of those rescuers from the Sullivan Mine crew at Kimberley have passed away over the years.

Bob SacSporran was special, one foo the best. We will miss him and his kind.

I didn’t make it to his Celebration of Life; I got the dates mixed up. I am sorry I didn’t show to this great event. My family and I wish we were there.