Remember Phalen this Sunday at the Elks.

City Councillor Kyle Dalum and his service dog, Phalen, have been a familiar sight around Kimberley for the past several years.

Unfortunately, Phalen, an Irish Wolfhound, passed away in November.

Dalum does have a new dog in service, but he still misses Phalen. On Sunday, December 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kimberley Elks Hall, there will be a celebration of life for Phalen.