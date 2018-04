Remembering those who lost their lives on the job

Brian Crowe

As he does each year for the annual Day of Mourning, April 28, the day we remember those who lost their lives on the job, Brian Crowe provides a list of those who lost their lives on the job at the Sullivan Mine.

William Rogers,

May 1, 1907

D. McKay,

May 1, 1907

Henry Hogberg,

June 9 1919

E.H. Lendon,

July 18, 1923

Harold Hogberg,

August 17, 1924

Fritz Stromberg,

August 19, 1924

William T. Maw,

April 4, 1925

Angus Livingston,

August 1, 1926

C. Pontoni,

October 4, 1926

Alex Chisholm,

December 18, 1926

John Moen,

September 9, 1927

A. Puppi,

November 12, 1927

John Modic,

December 19, 1928

Edward Kemp,

March 9, 1929

Thomas Young,

March 27, 1930

Ever Beck,

April 30, 1930

Gus Franson,

August 19, 1930

Antonio F. Pelle,

September 20, 1930

Mark R. Coon,

August 27, 1931

William T. Hawke,

August 27, 1931

John Osterbeck,

October 14, 1931

J. Dickson,

June 9, 1932

G. Brown,

June 9, 1932

Albert E. Westnedge,

November 6, 1933

Norman McIvor,

January 14, 1934

Joseph A. Lewis,

February 6, 1934

Alexander Rea,

May 10, 1934

Mellville N. Gallpen,

June 24, 1936

A.E. Taylor,

April 2, 1937

Allan Bruce Ritchie,

December 27, 1937

Hans A. Anderson,

August 26, 1938

William D. Turnbull,

September 7, 1939

Matt Pelto,

February 17, 1940

James Fulton,

November 19, 1941

Oiva Saatela,

March 19, 1942

Lenard William

Hystead,

March 22, 1942

Duncan William McKenzie,

March 28, 1942

Marco Humjam,

May 26, 1942

Fredrick Gordon Meister,

June 8, 1942

Pete Buzan,

March 11, 1943

Harold Swan,

March 11, 1943

Joseph Starcevic Jr.,

June 15, 1943

Ignace Wekel,

January 16, 1944

Joseph John Graas,

February 20, 1945

Clifford L. dePencier,

March 12, 1945

Mirko (Mike) Starcevic,

August 27, 1945

Bruno Sellan,

May 11, 1946

Rolf Johanson,

October 4, 1946

Harry Hughes,

March 1, 1947

William Ban Quan,

June 21, 1947

Daniel Alexander Gillis,

June 23, 1947

David Harper Brown,

August 19, 1947

Leonard Alfred Cond,

September 9, 1947

David Erickson,

October 22, 1947

John Clifford Shea,

February 4, 1948

George Victor Tewsley,

February 12, 1948

Bruno Sylva Pattyn,

September 25, 1948

Thomas Smith Young,

November 6, 1948

Allan Scott Drummond,

March 9, 1949

Joseph Alexander Clark,

April 22, 1949

Donald Edward Mc-Lenaghen,

July 29, 1951

Howard Tams,

March 12, 1954

W.C. Park,

October 13, 1955

Pasquale Piovesan,

October 22, 1956

William Loyd Mc-Lellan,

December 4, 1956

Trevor Evans,

December 4, 1956

Wilmot Swan,

July 28, 1959

Carl Collins,

August 24, 1960

William Leslie Pratt,

June 18, 1962

Harold Dean Johnson,

July 3, 1962

Murray B. McLeod,

May 15, 1963

Cyril Alexander George,

February 24, 1964

Michael Joseph Petrosky,

June 16, 1964

Brian English,

July 17, 1970

Leo C. Franco,

January 14, 1971

Vic Patrychko,

February 9, 1971

Michael Lysohirka,

August 30, 1972

John Harry Broadhurst,

September 22, 1975

Barry Lee Buchan,

July 13, 1976

Raymond Douglas Grebluinas,

July 13, 1976

James Stuart Tiffin,

March 2, 1977

Joe Paunovic,

March 7, 1977

Harry Shaw,

December 7, 1977,

John Bond,

April 14, 1978

George J. Spud Smith,

March 24, 1980

John Henry Potvin,

May 11, 1982

David Thorrougood,

September 7, 1983

John Scand,

November 23, 1983

Dan Chisholm,

January 10, 1985

Grahame Bingham,

April 18, 1987

Lloyd Chabot,

November 23, 1987

Reg Dishman,

October 13, 1994

Ron Chambers,

January 26, 1997

Doug Erickson,

May 15, 2006

Bob Newcombe,

May 17, 2006

Kim Weitzel,

May 17, 2006,

Shawn Currier,

May 17, 2006

Other mines in Kimberley area

P.l Conway,

May 8 1903, North Star

Olgivie Robertson,

August 14, 1926, Stemwinder

James Fraser,

August 6, 1953, Estella Mine

Carl Bruhaug,

August 18, 1961, Moyie

Placer