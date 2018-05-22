Rotary at work in Kimberley

Last Wednesday, Kimberley Rotarians Scott Owen, Pat Barclay and Sandra Roberts were joined by Bill Roberts and Mayor Don McCormick to clean up the Walkway to Marysville Falls. Another example of Rotarians at work in your Community. If you are interested in working with Rotary, email pbarclay@telus.net for more information. File submitted
