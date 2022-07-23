Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Roger Rodermond and Hans Von Bloedau is Joanne Lamb from Healthy Kimberley. Joining her are people from the most recent Healthy Kimberley project - the Swan Sub Park - Todd Larsen, Opal, Maeve and Cabot Larsen and Jeff Rees.

Rotary donates $5000 to Healthy Kimberley

Rotary Club of Kimberley recently donated $5000 to Healthy Kimberley. Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Roger Rodermond and Hans Von Bloedau is Joanne Lamb from Healthy Kimberley. Joining her are people from the most recent Healthy Kimberley project – the Swan Sub Park – Todd Larsen, Opal, Maeve and Cabot Larsen and Jeff Rees.

You can help support projects such as these by playing Rotary Online Bingo on Friday nights. Buy your cards at www.golden-rotary.myshopify.com

Just be sure to choose Kimberley Rotary Club from the drop-down menu.

