Round the Mountain almost at capacity with a month to go

Round the Mountain spots are almost totally filled up with a month to go. Jim Webster file

Round the Mountain, featuring the route around Northstar Mountain, is scheduled for June 25 this year.

And it looks like it will be another resounding success, as the event is almost sold out a full month and a half before. The only spots still available were a few for Trekkers.

The committee is still looking for a few volunteers to help wtih parking and site set up.

A volunteer orientation session will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023.

All volunteers will receive volunteer orientation, lunch day of the event, and an invitation to the volunteer wrap-up dinner.Also, first time volunteers receive a special RTM T-shirt. We’d like all volunteers to wear a RTM volunteer shirt at RTM activities on race day and at registration the evening before.

Volunteer positions include:

• Registration

• Parking

• Start/Finish Line Refreshments

• Kids Events

• Site Set-Up

• Course Marshalling

• Aid Stations (on course)

• First Aid

• Finish Crew

You can sign up here, if you’d like to help out.

