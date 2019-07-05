Round the Mountain donates $500 to Kimberley Search and Rescue

Kimberley and Cranbrook SAR teams volunteer to assist with first aid at the RTM Festival.

In recognition of their contribution to the community, the organizers of Round the Mountain, represented by Lana Djriber, were pleased to present a $500 donation to Kimberley SAR to assist with their ongoing operational needs. (Submitted file)

Kimberley’s Round the Mountain Festival (RTM) took place on June 23, 2019 and two weeks later RTM organizers have donated $500 from the event to the local Search and Rescue team.

At the recent RTM event, local SARS provided first aid, emergency preparedness and radio coverage both on course and at the finish line.

Event organizer Jim Webster said, “It’s always the hope of organizers that their (SAR) services won’t go beyond the odd [bandage] or ice pack, but, as experience has shown, accidents can happen from wasp bites and bruises to cuts and heat stroke, to name a few. Having trained personnel to handle these occurences is of upmost importance.”

Webster says it’s important to support the local SAR team outside of major accidents.

“We often think of Search and Rescue as it relates to a major accident: someone goes out of bounds on the ski hill, a boating or airplane accident, or a hiker lost on Grouse Mountain in flip flops,” said Webster. “These are the stories that make headlines but SAR and the dedicated group of individual volunteers that make it possible go beyond the headline grabbing events.”

In recognition to Kimberley SAR’s contribution to the community, the organizers of RTM donated the $500 to assist with their ongoing operational needs.

Webster adds that SAR is funded by donations, local sponsors and community groups.

“The local Kimberley and Cranbrook SAR units can often be found supporting local events where safety and emergency preparedness are of upmost importance; events such as the Wasa Triathlon and Round the Mountain.”



