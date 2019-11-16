Sacred Heart Church-sponsored winter clothes drive a great success

On behalf of the churches of Kimberley, Sacred Heart Parish spearheaded the 8th Annual Winter Clothing Reuse this November. This was a free community event were residents could donate warm gear, or come to the parish hall on November 9th to take what they needed to stay warm this winter. Hot soup was offered, and although there was no charge for this event, $127 was donated, which the CWL will give to the Kimberley Food Bank.

“The generosity of the community was over whelming” said CWL President Michelle Eveson. “Donations for all ages came in by the dozens, including winter coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, pants, boots and socks. The Winter Clothing Reuse was a great success and we look forward to collaborating with the community and local churches again next year.”