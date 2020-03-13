Everything was ready but the Sacred Heart Parish has decided to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Tea. Photo submitted.

Sacred Heart Parish St. Patrick’s Day Tea has been cancelled

Cancellation of events, both big and small was a regular occurrence on Thursday. With many major sports leagues, concert promoters and more announcing cancellations, much small events are also beginning to be impacted.

The Sacred Heath Parish St. Patrick’s Day Tea, scheduled for this weekend, has been cancelled.

“Due to the health concerns of the COVID-19 Virus, and since the majority of our volunteers/attendees are considered high risk, we have made the decision to cancel this years event,” said Tina Slunt, one of the tea’s organizers.

“We would like to thank all the volunteers who have been planning, decorating and baking for the past several weeks and also a big thank-you to the Kimberley community who are such great supporters of this Tea.

“We look forward to better times next St. Patrick’s Day!”

