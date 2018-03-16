Sarah Davidson receives Rotary Stan Salikin Memorial Scholarship

The $2000 scholarship is awarded by the Kimberley Rotary Club.

On Wednesday, March 14, 2018 the Kimberley Rotary Club held a meeting to announce the Rotary Stan Salikin Memorial Scholarship winner.

Ken Green from the Rotary Club presented a cheque for $2000 to Sarah Davidson, the raffle winner of the scholarship.

Also at the meeting was guest speaker, Theresa Murphy, a Kimberley local who has been working for the last year at Rothera Research Station on Adelaide Island, Antarctica.

Murphy was originally hired as the Dive Master at the British survey base and has worked in many capacities as one of the 22 people who spend the winter at the Station.

Theresa presented information on what the divers do from daily diving expeditions and camping to cooking, recreational activities, and more.