Save your seeds for the Community Seed Library. Wildsight image

Save your seeds for the Community Seed Library. Wildsight image

Save your seeds, Kimberley

Seeds can be donated to the community seed library

Wildsight is looking for seeds that can be donated to the community seed library.

The Kimberley Public Library is home to the seed library and all the seeds have been tested for successful production in our climate.

As you clean uproar garden this fall keep an eye out for seed pods from missed vegetables. Gather seeds and make sure they are well marked in a paper bag you drop off at the library. There you can put the seeds into the seed packet provided and note all the information required — plant type and time/year harvested.

In March of 2023 a Seedy Saturday event will beheld where you can connect with other gardeners and borrow seeds.

READ: Another Seedy Saturday, March 7 at Kimberley Public Library

READ: Seed Saving Workshop comes to Kimberley


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pharmasave chooses Do Some Good to amplify local community giving and storytelling

Just Posted

Save your seeds for the Community Seed Library. Wildsight image
Save your seeds, Kimberley

Kimberley RCMP Sgt. Steve Woodcox. Bulletin file
Kimberley RCMP second quarter policing report

Kimberley City Council had its last meeting as this group on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Back row Kent Goodwin, Kyle Dalum, Sandra Roberts, Jason McBain. Front Nigel Kitto, Don McCormick, Darryl Oakley.
Kimberley Council holds final meeting prior to election

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre