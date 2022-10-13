Save your seeds, Kimberley

Seeds can be donated to the community seed library

Wildsight is looking for seeds that can be donated to the community seed library.

The Kimberley Public Library is home to the seed library and all the seeds have been tested for successful production in our climate.

As you clean uproar garden this fall keep an eye out for seed pods from missed vegetables. Gather seeds and make sure they are well marked in a paper bag you drop off at the library. There you can put the seeds into the seed packet provided and note all the information required — plant type and time/year harvested.

In March of 2023 a Seedy Saturday event will beheld where you can connect with other gardeners and borrow seeds.

