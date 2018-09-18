Scouts starts season with the annual sand bag sales.

Scouting starts its season again with a delivery of three loads of sand to Resker Hall. The donation of sand from Salvador Sand and Gravel was assisted by the generous inclusion of trucking, two of the three loads hauled by Bryan Bell on our behalf. This contribution from our local business community makes the Sandbag fundraiser sucessful. Scout sandbags will be available at Townsite Grocery, Mark Creek Market, Kimberley Building Supply, Kimberley Shell,Centex, and Kimberley Esso.

Saturday is our first bagging. You are welcome to assist, meet the group. Remember, if you purchase a sandbag with the Scouts Canada logo, you are supporting local youth with your purchase.