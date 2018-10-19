Tao Canyon. Pat Morrow file.

Searching for Tao Canyon, a slideshow and book signing with Pat Morrow and Jeremy Schmidt comes to Kimberley’s McKim Theatre

One of the world’s most exotic landscapes lies at the heart of the American southwest. Across the high desert of Utah and northern Arizona stretches a labyrinthine complex of slot canyons — narrow, deep, overhanging, and fantastically carved by wind and water in brightly coloured sandstone.

In their newly released book, Searching for Tao Canyon, Art Twomey, Pat Morrow and Jeremy Schmidt tell the story of a decades-long quest to find the perfect slot canyon. An imagined, perhaps non-existent ideal, they called the object of their search Tao after the Chinese word for the way. They thought of it more as an archetype than an actual place — a sort of slickrock Xanadu that might never be found except in the mind.

What they did find was an extraordinary world of natural sculpture and shifting light hidden beneath the harsh desert surface. In 1975, when they began their search, slot canyons were virtually unknown, their exquisite beauties not yet appreciated. There were no guidebooks, no guided tours, no satellite images to work from. The pleasure came from old-fashioned exploration and a sense of discovery, of finding places no one knew.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this event,” says Wildsight’s Communications Manager, Lindsay Cuff. “It’s about that space where beauty, adventure and idealism meet.”

Searching for Tao Canyon is a tribute to Art Twomey, whose early conservation work in the Kimberley area helped inspire what later became Wildsight.

Pat and Jeremy will be at the McKim Theatre in Kimberley at 7:30 pm on October 30 to present images and stories from these distinct and timeless canyons. All proceeds from the event will go to the Art Twomey Legacy Fund, supporting conservation work in the Purcell Mountains.

The event is hosted by Wildsight. Books will be available for purchase at the event through Paper & Cup. Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Previous story
Credit Union Day in Kimberley

Just Posted

Searching for Tao Canyon, a slideshow and book signing with Pat Morrow and Jeremy Schmidt comes to Kimberley’s McKim Theatre

One of the world’s most exotic landscapes lies at the heart of… Continue reading

Outdoor Industry Initiative creates innovative new economic development stream in Kimberley

Using Kimberley’s natural assets to attract outdoors industry

Recognition for Military Ames

A group of friends from Veterans Canada (Calgary Crew) were in Kimberley… Continue reading

College of the Rockies Hosting Annual Open House

Potential students, parents and community members invited to learn more about what the College has to offer

Canada Post union issues strike notice

The union representing Canada Post workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The latest news in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Feds dead set against ‘ridiculous’ quotas to replace steel, aluminum tariffs

Donald Trump imposed the so-called Section 232 tariffs — 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — back in June on national security grounds.

Most Read