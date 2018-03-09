A row house option at Sullivan Landing.

Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing last weekend was an overwhelming success. “We were thrilled to welcome 118 people to the show home last Saturday and Sunday,” says LINQ sales rep Diane Thomson. “There is obviously a pent-up demand for modern, well built single family houses in the $350,000 to $450,000 price range.”

“Excavation for the house foundations started January 8th. Eight weeks later, in the teeth of a Kimberley winter, the show home was ready to open,” Thomson went on, pointing out the company made the concerted push to demonstrate just how efficient LINQ’s building system is. From handshake to housewarming, it takes about four months to build a LINQ house. Compare that to a typical six to eight month residential construction cycle.

LINQ builds modern, innovative, well-built homes that you can actually afford to buy. All homes feature maintenance free exteriors, 9’ ceilings, huge windows, and luxurious finishings. The two show homes also offer full, ready-to-develop basements with 9’ ceilings.

“With the opening of LINQ’s second house this weekend, both show homes are available for viewing,” reminds Thomson. “Please visit us at 128 Sullivan Drive and see what for yourself what everyone is talking about.”

Show home hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday. Private viewings can also be arranged by calling (250) 432-9650. For further information, please visit www.linqdevelopments.com.

LINQ is also pleased to announce that four new, 2 bedroom, 2 bath executive townhomes (see rendering attached) are in the works for Sullivan Landing and will be available for rent at about $1,600/month. Please email info@LINQdevelopments.com to register your interest in renting.

Previous story
Goolden Piano Award

Just Posted

Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing… Continue reading

Goolden Piano Award

The Goolden Piano Award, presented annually in memory of the late Mrs.… Continue reading

Midget banner for the Lightning

Submitted Last Sunday afternoon Cranbrook Midget Lightning won a hard fought 7-2… Continue reading

Snowfall expected in next 24 hours

A late season snowfall is anticipated area wide in the East Kootenay… Continue reading

Dynamiters take 2-0 lead in series

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters have taken a 2-0 series lead with… Continue reading

Translocation of 50 mule deer is currently underway in Kimberley

Close to 30 deer have been translocated as of Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Poster in B.C. schools about white privilege hits nerve with some parents

Schools in the Gold Trail District display posters of officials sharing experiences with racism

VIDEO: Inside look at B.C. biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

City of Surrey says project is a ‘milestone’ in municipal waste management

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read

  • Goolden Piano Award

    The Goolden Piano Award, presented annually in memory of the late Mrs.…

  • Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

    The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing…