Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing last weekend was an overwhelming success. “We were thrilled to welcome 118 people to the show home last Saturday and Sunday,” says LINQ sales rep Diane Thomson. “There is obviously a pent-up demand for modern, well built single family houses in the $350,000 to $450,000 price range.”

“Excavation for the house foundations started January 8th. Eight weeks later, in the teeth of a Kimberley winter, the show home was ready to open,” Thomson went on, pointing out the company made the concerted push to demonstrate just how efficient LINQ’s building system is. From handshake to housewarming, it takes about four months to build a LINQ house. Compare that to a typical six to eight month residential construction cycle.

LINQ builds modern, innovative, well-built homes that you can actually afford to buy. All homes feature maintenance free exteriors, 9’ ceilings, huge windows, and luxurious finishings. The two show homes also offer full, ready-to-develop basements with 9’ ceilings.

“With the opening of LINQ’s second house this weekend, both show homes are available for viewing,” reminds Thomson. “Please visit us at 128 Sullivan Drive and see what for yourself what everyone is talking about.”

Show home hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday. Private viewings can also be arranged by calling (250) 432-9650. For further information, please visit www.linqdevelopments.com.

LINQ is also pleased to announce that four new, 2 bedroom, 2 bath executive townhomes (see rendering attached) are in the works for Sullivan Landing and will be available for rent at about $1,600/month. Please email info@LINQdevelopments.com to register your interest in renting.