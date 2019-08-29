The seed workshop is this Friday at 5:30 p.m. James Christie-Fougere file.

Seed Saving Wortkshop comes to Kimberley on Friday

Kimberley, BC – Seed saving is an age old method that allows gardeners to grow what is already proven successful and saves them money. On Friday August 30 from 5:30-7:45 p.m., James Christie-Fougere and Sharon Coombs of the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living will be teaching interested participants all they know about this practice. They will discuss the importance of seeds, why they recommend open-pollinated and heirloom seeds, crop adaptation and acclimatization, and of course the importance of seed saving. Register at Wildsight.ca/events for $15 per person. Sign up in a group and receive $5 off each additional registration. Bursaries are available by contacting Brooke at kimcranstudent@wildsight.ca.

The workshop will be starting in the Kimberley Community Garden at 5:30 PM for hands-on demonstrations including winnowing techniques. Following, there will be a short 15 minute transition as the workshop moves to the Kimberley Public Library where drinks and food will be waiting. Here, participants will be introduced to the seed library and learn about the difference between annuals and biennials, saving dry/wet seeds, when fermentation is needed and proper storage techniques. James and Sharon will conclude the workshop at 7:45 PM with a seed pack giveaway.

This opportunity is being offered in partnership between Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook and the Kimberley Public Library and all registration fees go towards Wildsight to cover the workshop cost.

