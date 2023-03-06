Group of environmental conservation people hands planting in aerial view

Seedy Saturday at the Kimberley Public Library

It’s time to swap seeds. Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is hosting another Seedy Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kimberley Public Library.

This event is an early afternoon get-together hosted in partnership with the Kimberley Public Library and Kayla Wilson from CBAL. There will be activities for kids, get-to-know-the-seed library information areas, and mini-presentations with Wildsight’s Chad Kile. This year will highlight opportunities for seed exchanging and a presentation from Alan Bowler at 2 p.m.

Be sure to bring your seeds for the exchange, to share with the seed library and others.

The seed library is a collection of locally curated seeds. It is a way to preserve genetic diversity and learn what grows best in Kimberley’s high-altitude.

