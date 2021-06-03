Selkirk Aboriginal Education and Art program students create tribute

The Aboriginal Education and Art program at Selkirk Secondary School, created this piece to pay tribute to the children who lost their lives, as well as all the residential school survivors. 215 orange stones, toys and shoes with messages and imagery representing the children. Every child matters.
