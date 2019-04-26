Selkirk Class of 59 planning reunion

In 1959, 89 graduates attended ceremonies at the Selkirk High School gym to receive their diplomas.

Among them was student scholarship award winner Karen Bradford, and her sister, Ruth, the runner up. Ian Mennie won the citizenship award for boys and Helen Giegerich for the girls. Mennie also won the athletic award and Jean Anne Ure, won the girls’ athletic award.

This year the class celebrates 60 years since that momentous event and they are planning a reunion for the weekend of May 18.

There will be a dinner at Bootleg Golf Course on Friday, May 17 and a breakfast/brunch at the same location the next day.

Reunion organizers are looking forward to reconnecting with classmates and renew old friendships. Of the 89 grads, 23 have passed away. There are still 12 members of the class living in Kimberley and Cranbrook. There are 36 former classmates attending the reunion from Denver, Colorado; Renton, Washington; Anacordes, Washington Coquitlam, Merritt, Montrose, Winfield, Prince George, Sardis, Langley, Kamloops, Oliver, Summerland, Kelowna, Creston, Sparwood, Moyie, Calgary, Edmonton and Cranbrook.

A very special guest will be everyone’s favourite teacher, Jean McTeer, formerly Miss Jean Holland.

“We are always amazed that she still remembers her former students, even those who tested her teaching skills,” said Faith Matthews, one of the event organizers.

The Class of 1959 has celebrated their 20th, 50th and 55th reunions in Kimberley over the years and all those participating have thoroughly enjoyed returning to Kimberley and being amazed at how their home town has grown and is still a great place to live.

If you have any questions about the upcoming event give Faith Matthews a call at 250-427-4683.

Kimberley FOCUS continues to support community

