Selkirk class of 77’ finally gets graduation portraits hung after 40 years

The class of 77’ has been missing from Selkirk’s archives since they graduated.

Photos of each graduating class at Selkirk Secondary School can be found hanging on the walls of the school to serve as a memory of each student who has graduated. One class, however, has been missing from the archives for the past 40 years.

Selkirk’s Grad Class of 1977 were, until last Friday, the missing link between high school portraits in 1976 and 1978.

Former student Fran MacKay says that they’ve always known it’s been missing, and just this year were able to finally get their picture hung among all of the others at Selkirk.

“We always knew it wasn’t there,” she laughed. “My daughter, and then my granddaughter going to the school she asked me, ‘Grandma, why isn’t your picture on the wall?”

So, on Friday, July 5, 2019, some of the class mates got together at Selkirk to celebrate their class portraits finally being hung on the wall.

As the former students entered the building to check out the photos they were flooded with memories.

“It still smells the same,” they all agreed.

“Arlene Creasy and Mike Waites had a beautiful class portrait of us for our 40th reunion,” explained MacKay. “School board employee Mick Decosse had the pleasure of moving 40 years of pictures from 1978 to accommodate our portrait, so thanks Arlene, Mike and of course, to Mick!”

The class photos can be seen in the entryway to the cafeteria, on the left hand side of the room.

Some of the class of 77’ at Selkirk celebrating their photo finally being part of the archives (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).