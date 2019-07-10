Selkirk’s Class of 1977 Graduation Portraits can finally be found on the walls of the school (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Selkirk class of 77’ finally gets graduation portraits hung after 40 years

The class of 77’ has been missing from Selkirk’s archives since they graduated.

Photos of each graduating class at Selkirk Secondary School can be found hanging on the walls of the school to serve as a memory of each student who has graduated. One class, however, has been missing from the archives for the past 40 years.

Selkirk’s Grad Class of 1977 were, until last Friday, the missing link between high school portraits in 1976 and 1978.

Former student Fran MacKay says that they’ve always known it’s been missing, and just this year were able to finally get their picture hung among all of the others at Selkirk.

“We always knew it wasn’t there,” she laughed. “My daughter, and then my granddaughter going to the school she asked me, ‘Grandma, why isn’t your picture on the wall?”

So, on Friday, July 5, 2019, some of the class mates got together at Selkirk to celebrate their class portraits finally being hung on the wall.

As the former students entered the building to check out the photos they were flooded with memories.

“It still smells the same,” they all agreed.

“Arlene Creasy and Mike Waites had a beautiful class portrait of us for our 40th reunion,” explained MacKay. “School board employee Mick Decosse had the pleasure of moving 40 years of pictures from 1978 to accommodate our portrait, so thanks Arlene, Mike and of course, to Mick!”

The class photos can be seen in the entryway to the cafeteria, on the left hand side of the room.

 

Some of the class of 77’ at Selkirk celebrating their photo finally being part of the archives (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Selkirk’s Graduating class of 1977 has been missing from the archives on the school’s walls for the past 40 years. Pictured here are some of the graduates with their portraits, which have finally been hung. See more on page A16 (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
PHOTOS: First Saturday in Kimberley

Just Posted

Selkirk class of 77’ finally gets graduation portraits hung after 40 years

The class of 77’ has been missing from Selkirk’s archives since they graduated.

Contract awarded for 4th Avenue rehabilitation project in Kimberley

BA Blacktop will complete the remainder of the road reconstruction.

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning near Fernie

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

Kimberley City Council discusses RCMP first quarter report

Traffic continues to be one of the biggest hurdles, says Sgt.

Raccoons on the rise in the East Kootenay

WildSafeBC says the critters have increasingly been spotted in Cranbrook and Kimberley

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Two bikers ride across North America for missing and murdered Indigenous women

They passed through Interior B.C. as part of a roughly 20,000 km journey

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Greater Vancouver condo prices drop for the first time since 2014: report

Royal LePage says slowdown in Lower Mainland housing market set to continue

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Most Read