Selkirk grad launches debut book of poetry

The Nest restaurant in Marysville is hosting the Kimberley launch of Stephanie Warner’s newly published book of poetry, A Violent Streak (Fitzhenry & Whiteside) on Monday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Stephanie is a Selkirk Secondary grad of 2005 who has most recently been pursuing a PhD in poetry at Manchester University. Also reading will be Selkirk teacher and poet Jeff Pew, author of poetry volume One Foot In.

Here is what one reviewer said about Stephanie’s poetry:

“A verbal maximalist, Stephanie Warner explores ideas of reality and escapism, happiness and hurt in poems that unspool with off-balance sentences and mind-bending acts of observation (where the Mars Rover becomes ‘the world’s fanciest / Swiss army knife, trawling a crater / the size of Texas’ and lichen is ‘plashed on the stones like the mother-boards / of steam-punk computers’). A Violent Streak is a fantastic debut: unabashed, virtuosic, a gifted poet ‘keening in many tongues.’ “ (Carmine Stamino)

Stephanie was born in Kamloops, and grew up in British Columbia, Alberta and the Yukon. Her poetry has appeared in numerous Canadian literary journals, including the Montreal Poetry Prize Global Anthology, and was awarded second place in the 2015 Prism international poetry contest. She was awarded a faculty studentship at the University of Manchester in 2016, and is working toward a PhD in poetry.

She received her BA degree from the University of Victoria, and a master’s degree at University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, In between studies, she has also taught ESL classes in Prague and Barcelona,, and taught English literature for a year in Beijing.

She currently divides her time between Manchester and her home base of Barcelona, Spain.

