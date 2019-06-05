Selkirk grads of 1959 hold reunion

The Selkirk Senior High School Graduating Class of 1959 held their 60th Reunion on the Victoria Day long weekend with 34 former class mates attending. The staff and management of the Bootleg Golf Course provided excellent service with a Friday night dinner and Saturday Brunch. Those who came from away enjoyed reconnecting with those who still resided in Kimberley. All are looking forward to another get together in 2024.
