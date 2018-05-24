Selkirk music students attend Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performance

Over 50 of Selkirk Secondary’s music students went on an overnight trip to Calgary this past weekend. The students and staff watched the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the Souther Jubilee Auditorium and also got to check out the new National Music Centre at Studio Bell.
