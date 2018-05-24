Submitted file.

Selkirk music students attend Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performance

Over 50 of Selkirk Secondary’s music students went on an overnight trip to Calgary this past weekend. The students and staff watched the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra perform at the Souther Jubilee Auditorium and also got to check out the new National Music Centre at Studio Bell.

Previous story
North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference
Next story
The Way it Was

Just Posted

KCBP seeking volunteers and roosts for annual BC Bat Counts

The community initiative helps determine bat populations as White Nose Syndrome looms

Selkirk music students attend Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performance

Over 50 of Selkirk Secondary’s music students went on an overnight trip… Continue reading

North Star Quilt Society hosts East Kootenay Quilt Conference

The East Kootenay Quilters Conference took place on Saturday, April 28, 2018,… Continue reading

RCMP busy over long weekend with impaired drivers

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel reports that there were no… Continue reading

CARP National Walking Day, May 26, 2018

Local Seniors Advocacy Group makes physical activity a top priority.

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

Most Read