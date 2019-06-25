Selkirk Scholarship recipients

Selkirk Secondary graduated the Class of 2019 on Saturday, June 15 with ceremonies at the Kimberley Civic Centre. At that time, students received a number of scholarships and bursaries.

Recipients were as follows:

District Authority – $1250 Kooenay Insurance Services – $500 Columbia Basin Trust – $2000 Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $2000 for a total of $5750 – Molly Miller

College of the Rockies – $3000 District Authority – $1250 for a total of $4250 – Arissa Toffolo

Kimberley Medical Clinic – $1500 United Steelworkers – $500 Wasa Lions – $1500 for a total of $4000 – Savanah Flegel

District Authority – $1250 Kootenay Country Fair – $1000 JulyFest Soccer $500 CUPE 440 – $500 for a total of $2750 – Tyler White

Royal Canadian Legion Foundation – $500 Syd Helen Newhouse – $1000 Kimberley Rotary Club – $1500 for a total of $3000 – Morgan Dobi

Kimberley Junior Fish and Game Club – $500 Selkirk PAC – $500 Credit Union Foundation – $750 for a total of $2750 – Patrick Stone

College of the Rockies – $3000 Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1500 for a total of $2750 – Hali Gustafson

Kimberley Arts Council – $500 Columbia Basin Trust – $2000 for a total of $2500 – Thea DePaoli

District Authority – $1250 Mark Creek Lions – $1000 for a total of $2250 – David Howe

Ladies’ Leg Dancers – $1500 District Authority – $1250 for a total of $2250 – Gwen Davies

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1500 – Donovan Anderson

Kimberley Teachers’ Association – $2000 – Haley Stober

Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 – $2000 – Kaitlin Anderson

District Authority – $1250 Julyfest Soccer – $400 for a total of $1750 – Sarah Brooks-White

Wasa Lions – $1500 – Violet McPhee

Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $1500 – Kieran Ackermann

Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $1`500 – Jeremy Woods

Kootenay Savings Credit Union – 41500 –Taryn MacLeod

Selkirk PAC – $1500 – Nayeon Hyun

District Authority – $1250 – Brittanny Murphy

District Authority – $1250 – Garrett Symes

Mark Creek Lions – $1000 – Weston McLeod

Ruth Walker Memorial – $1000 – Weston Zawada

Mark Creek Lions – $1000 – Mya Fraser

School District 6 – $1000 – Dustin Jowsey

Syd and Helen Newhouse Family Trust – $1000 – Sydney Hoko

Mark Creek Lions – $1000 – Hannah Jowsey

Kimberley Administrators – $1000 – Emma MacLeod

KinClub of Cranbrook – $500 Mike Carey Bursary – $500 for a total of $1000 –Madison Amy

Steelworkers Union Ladies Auxiliary – $1000 – Tyson D’Etcheverrey

Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1000 – Jaren Hall

Columbia Power corp. – $500 – Nathan Giguerre

Kimberley Alpine Resort – $500 – Braedan Hainer

Kim Weitzel and Shawn Currier Memorial – $500 – Brayden Farquhar

Public and Private Workers of Canada – $500 – Ryan Hunt

CUPE 440 – $500 – Lucas Anderson

Bendina and Gerry Miller Bursary – $500 – Joe Lee

Bendina and Gerry Miller Bursary – $500 – Thomas Lee