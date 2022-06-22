Selkirk Secondary celebrates academic excellence

Senior Award of Distinction: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol (Principal), Nancy Araujo (Teacher) names in alphabetical order not in order of appearance: Abigail Betker, Josie Bova, Nela Buchar, Robbie Clive, Zidane Close, Zoe Dancer, Iain Douglas, Gabby Erven, Holly Gale, Lola Garsonnin, Kiera Gould, Caetlyn Gray, Christine Gu, Kerry Gu, Paris Howe, Alexis Hughes, Winter Knudsgaard, Jacob Metzler, Katie Palmer, Callum Ross, Jane Veilleux, Tuva WoestenenkSenior Award of Distinction: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol (Principal), Nancy Araujo (Teacher) names in alphabetical order not in order of appearance: Abigail Betker, Josie Bova, Nela Buchar, Robbie Clive, Zidane Close, Zoe Dancer, Iain Douglas, Gabby Erven, Holly Gale, Lola Garsonnin, Kiera Gould, Caetlyn Gray, Christine Gu, Kerry Gu, Paris Howe, Alexis Hughes, Winter Knudsgaard, Jacob Metzler, Katie Palmer, Callum Ross, Jane Veilleux, Tuva Woestenenk
Top Academic Award: Left to Right: Simone Randall (Teacher), Rylan Peebles Grade 10, Nola Clarke Grade 10 , Julia Chalifour Grade 10, Jasmine Brenton Grade 11,Top Academic Award: Left to Right: Simone Randall (Teacher), Rylan Peebles Grade 10, Nola Clarke Grade 10 , Julia Chalifour Grade 10, Jasmine Brenton Grade 11,
Junior Award of Distinction: Left to Right: Michael Ramsdale (Teacher) Bodi Kirkby, Avery Drouin, Eli Fergus, (all Grade 9), Leah Jossy (Teacher).Junior Award of Distinction: Left to Right: Michael Ramsdale (Teacher) Bodi Kirkby, Avery Drouin, Eli Fergus, (all Grade 9), Leah Jossy (Teacher).
Principal’s Award: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol, Zoe DancerPrincipal’s Award: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol, Zoe Dancer

Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley held its annual academic awards night last week.

Recipients of the Top Citizen Award (no picture): Rylie Parker Grade 8, Seth Strauss Grade 9, Sophia Bradley Grade 10, Jackson Parker Grade 11, Jacob Metzler Grade 11

Previous story
QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

The Marsden Street bridge will be closed this July for rehab work. City of Kimberley file
Kimberley’s Marsden Street bridge to be closed for rehab work

Cranbrook Suburu gold medal winners. Nicole Koran photos
Cranbrook Subura team takes Kimberley Minor Ball tournament title

Senior Award of Distinction: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol (Principal), Nancy Araujo (Teacher) names in alphabetical order not in order of appearance: Abigail Betker, Josie Bova, Nela Buchar, Robbie Clive, Zidane Close, Zoe Dancer, Iain Douglas, Gabby Erven, Holly Gale, Lola Garsonnin, Kiera Gould, Caetlyn Gray, Christine Gu, Kerry Gu, Paris Howe, Alexis Hughes, Winter Knudsgaard, Jacob Metzler, Katie Palmer, Callum Ross, Jane Veilleux, Tuva Woestenenk
Selkirk Secondary celebrates academic excellence

Join Clanna Morna for a free outdoor concert at Kimberley’s First Saturday, July 2 in the Platzl. Facebook photo
A fiesta of summer festivities in Kimberley/Cranbrook