Selkirk Secondary celebrates academic excellence

Senior Award of Distinction: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol (Principal), Nancy Araujo (Teacher) names in alphabetical order not in order of appearance: Abigail Betker, Josie Bova, Nela Buchar, Robbie Clive, Zidane Close, Zoe Dancer, Iain Douglas, Gabby Erven, Holly Gale, Lola Garsonnin, Kiera Gould, Caetlyn Gray, Christine Gu, Kerry Gu, Paris Howe, Alexis Hughes, Winter Knudsgaard, Jacob Metzler, Katie Palmer, Callum Ross, Jane Veilleux, Tuva Woestenenk