Selkirk Secondary celebrates academic excellence
Senior Award of Distinction: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol (Principal), Nancy Araujo (Teacher) names in alphabetical order not in order of appearance: Abigail Betker, Josie Bova, Nela Buchar, Robbie Clive, Zidane Close, Zoe Dancer, Iain Douglas, Gabby Erven, Holly Gale, Lola Garsonnin, Kiera Gould, Caetlyn Gray, Christine Gu, Kerry Gu, Paris Howe, Alexis Hughes, Winter Knudsgaard, Jacob Metzler, Katie Palmer, Callum Ross, Jane Veilleux, Tuva Woestenenk Top Academic Award: Left to Right: Simone Randall (Teacher), Rylan Peebles Grade 10, Nola Clarke Grade 10 , Julia Chalifour Grade 10, Jasmine Brenton Grade 11, Junior Award of Distinction: Left to Right: Michael Ramsdale (Teacher) Bodi Kirkby, Avery Drouin, Eli Fergus, (all Grade 9), Leah Jossy (Teacher). Principal’s Award: Left to right: Clint Dolgopol, Zoe Dancer
Selkirk Secondary in Kimberley held its annual academic awards night last week.
Recipients of the Top Citizen Award (no picture): Rylie Parker Grade 8, Seth Strauss Grade 9, Sophia Bradley Grade 10, Jackson Parker Grade 11, Jacob Metzler Grade 11